India's Historic Women's World Cup Victory Sparks National Euphoria

India's women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, claimed their first-ever Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa. After the electrifying win, the team travels to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating a momentous achievement in Indian sports history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:29 IST
Team India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's cricket team is preparing for a grand celebration as they leave Mumbai for the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their historic Women's World Cup victory. On Sunday, at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, triumphed over South Africa by 52 runs, marking India's first Women's World Cup win in front of a jubilant audience.

In the thrilling final, India set a formidable target of 298, with standout performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma. South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, put up a solo fight with a brilliant century, but the rest of the team succumbed to India's strong bowling attack. The emotional victory celebrated by former players Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, accompanied by former men's captain Rohit Sharma, highlighted the significance of this landmark achievement.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur paid tribute to cricket veterans Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra for their unwavering support throughout her career. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share this special moment with her mentors. The win, hailed by former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a transformative moment for Indian women's cricket, is expected to inspire future generations to pursue the sport professionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

