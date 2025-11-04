Aman Raj on Verge of Historic Third IGPL Tour Win

Aman Raj is set to make headlines as he aims to become the first player to clinch three consecutive victories on the IGPL Tour. The 30-year-old golfer, known for his stellar performances in Jaipur and Kolkata, is keen on continuing his winning streak at the upcoming IGPL Invitational in Jamshedpur, hosted by Arjun Munda.

Raj, who has dazzled with his impressive 9-under 61 score three times in his last six rounds, expressed satisfaction with his form. "Given my recent trend, achieving three rounds of 61 was very satisfying," he said, crediting his father's surprise visit in Kolkata for his latest win. His successes have also made him the first IGPL player to surpass Rs. 50 lakhs in earnings within just five starts.

The competitive spirit is not just limited to Raj. Youngster Veer Ganapathy impressed by finishing as runner-up in Kolkata, earning praise from tennis legend Leander Paes. Other notable performances include Aryan Roopa Anand's third place and Syed Saqib Ahmed sharing the fifth spot. Meanwhile, Udayan Mane, who made an impactful debut in Jaipur, aims for a breakthrough in future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)