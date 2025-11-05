Left Menu

Sabalenka's Showdown: A Triumph on Riyadh's Courts

In Riyadh, world number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 6-4 2-6 6-3 in a close match, moving closer to the semi-finals in the tennis tournament. Coco Gauff eliminated Jasmine Paolini with a decisive 6-3 6-2 victory. Both Sabalenka and Gauff are strong contenders for the tournament's later stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:09 IST
In a thrilling match in Riyadh, Aryna Sabalenka, ranked world number one, overcame Jessica Pegula with a scoreline of 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. This victory places Sabalenka on the cusp of qualifying for the semi-finals in the tournament's round-robin Group Steffi Graf.

Meanwhile, defending champion Coco Gauff delivered a clinical 6-3, 6-2 win over Jasmine Paolini, effectively eliminating the Italian competitor from the tournament. Gauff's performance ensures she remains a strong contender in the competition.

Despite facing challenges, both Sabalenka and Gauff showcased resilience and strategic excellence, setting the stage for a potential showdown in the tournament's subsequent rounds. Looking ahead, key matches, including Iga Swiatek versus Amanda Anisimova, promise continued excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

