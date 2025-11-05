Left Menu

Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad Shine in Thrilling Asian Champions League Rounds

Al-Ahli continued their unbeaten streak by winning against Al-Sadd 2-1, while Al-Ittihad achieved a convincing 3-0 victory over Sharjah FC in the Asian Champions League Elite phase. Al-Ahli stands second in the league, while Al-Ittihad has risen to sixth place in the standings.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating display of football, Al-Ahli secured a 2-1 victory over Qatar's Al-Sadd in Doha, maintaining their unbeaten record in the Asian Champions League Elite phase. With this win, Al-Ahli moved to 10 points, just two shy of leaders Al-Hilal, demonstrating formidable prowess on the field.

Riyad Mahrez capitalized on a defensive lapse by Al-Sadd in the 34th minute, firing a precise shot past Meshaal Barsham. Although Claudinho briefly leveled the score for Al-Sadd, Matheus Goncalves swiftly restored Al-Ahli's lead, leaving the Qatari side unable to respond.

Meanwhile, over in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad celebrated a commanding 3-0 win over Sharjah FC, courtesy of goals by Steven Bergwijn, Karim Benzema, and Roger Fernandes. With this victory, Al-Ittihad climbed to sixth position in the standings, setting sights on the knockout rounds scheduled in Saudi Arabia come April.

