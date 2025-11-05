India's New Cricket Icons: Women Make History

In a monumental triumph for Indian cricket, the national women's team has secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title, a feat that has earned them widespread acclaim. Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri lauded the team's stellar performance and significant impact on elevating India's stature in the global cricket arena.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian squad showcased exceptional skill and determination, culminating in a decisive 52-run victory against South Africa in the final. Ghavri celebrated the team, including stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, as the 'new brand of Indian cricket,' highlighting their ability to make Indians worldwide proud.

Ghavri also commended the narrowing skill gap between men's and women's cricket, attributing it to effective efforts by the BCCI to promote the women's game. He expressed optimism for the future, noting the packed stadiums and substantial support for women's matches, urging BCCI to honor the team with a special felicitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)