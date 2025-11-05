Left Menu

Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

Tottenham Hotspur is supporting their player Destiny Udogie following a gun threat incident in North London. The Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect connected to this case, and investigations are ongoing. Tottenham stated that they are assisting Udogie and his family while the legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:02 IST
Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur is stepping up to support their defender, Destiny Udogie, in the wake of a disturbing event that unfolded in North London. Udogie, a 22-year-old Italian player, allegedly faced a gun threat, prompting the Metropolitan Police to open a full investigation into the incident, as confirmed by Britain's PA news agency.

Following this alarming episode, a 31-year-old man was taken into custody under suspicion of possessing firearms with intent, blackmail, and operating a vehicle without a license. Although he has been released on bail, investigations are continuing with urgency, according to PA's latest reports.

In a public statement, Tottenham assured that continuous support is being offered to Udogie and his family: "We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so. Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further." Meanwhile, Udogie showcased his resilience by participating in Tottenham's 4-0 triumph over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Island Attack: Locals and Tourists Injured in Oleron

Mysterious Island Attack: Locals and Tourists Injured in Oleron

 Global
2
Rory McIlroy Criticizes LIV Golf's 72-Hole Format Expansion

Rory McIlroy Criticizes LIV Golf's 72-Hole Format Expansion

 Global
3
Major Drug Bust: Rs 76 Lakh Worth of Hybrid Ganja Seized

Major Drug Bust: Rs 76 Lakh Worth of Hybrid Ganja Seized

 India
4
Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025