Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

Tottenham Hotspur is stepping up to support their defender, Destiny Udogie, in the wake of a disturbing event that unfolded in North London. Udogie, a 22-year-old Italian player, allegedly faced a gun threat, prompting the Metropolitan Police to open a full investigation into the incident, as confirmed by Britain's PA news agency.

Following this alarming episode, a 31-year-old man was taken into custody under suspicion of possessing firearms with intent, blackmail, and operating a vehicle without a license. Although he has been released on bail, investigations are continuing with urgency, according to PA's latest reports.

In a public statement, Tottenham assured that continuous support is being offered to Udogie and his family: "We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so. Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further." Meanwhile, Udogie showcased his resilience by participating in Tottenham's 4-0 triumph over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)