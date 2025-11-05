Diptayan Ghosh Shocks the Chess World by Defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi

In an unexpected turn of events at the World Chess Cup, Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh achieved a historic victory by defeating former world championship finalist Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in the second round. Ghosh's victory sent shockwaves through the chess community as he dominated the game, exploiting Nepomniachtchi's errors with his white pieces.

Ghosh gained an advantageous position early, capitalizing on a missed opportunity by Nepomniachtchi that cost him a pawn. As the game progressed into a rook and pawns endgame, Ghosh maintained pressure by consistently exchanging pieces, ultimately sealing the victory. "This is certainly the biggest victory of my chess career," Ghosh commented after his win.

Alongside Ghosh's triumph, Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna also made strides by advancing to the third round after defeating Arseniy Nesterov. Meanwhile, V Pranav faces a tough challenge after his loss to Aryan Tari, necessitating a tie-break to move forward. Indian chess enthusiasts eagerly anticipate further performance reports as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)