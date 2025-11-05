Victory Celebrated: PM Modi Hosts ICC Women's World Cup Champions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the triumphant Indian women's cricket team to his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday, acknowledging their stellar performance in clinching the ICC Women's World Cup. The team, which had overcome social media trolling and a series of three initial defeats, was hailed by Modi for their significant comeback.

The players, in turn, presented Modi with a signed jersey emblazoned with 'Namo 1'. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Mithun Manhas, was also in attendance. Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the poignant difference from 2017, when they had met Modi without the trophy, expressing a desire for more triumphant meetings in the future.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana, a standout in the tournament with 434 runs, credited the Prime Minister for his motivational influence, emphasizing the growing success of women across various fields in India. Celebrated all-rounder Deepti Sharma, named 'Player of the Tournament', shared her aspiration realized in meeting Modi, which had roots in their 2017 encounter where Modi encouraged perseverance.

In a light-hearted exchange, Harmanpreet Kaur inquired about Modi's ability to stay present-focused, to which he attributed as a personal habit. The Prime Minister fondly recalled Harleen Deol's renowned 2021 catch against England, about which he had once posted on social media.

Discussions followed on key plays, including Harmanpreet retaining the match ball post-final, and a dramatic catch by Amanjot Kaur against South Africa. Young pacer Kranti Gaud mentioned her brother's admiration for Modi, which was met with an open invitation from the Prime Minister. Modi underscored the importance of the 'Fit India' initiative, advocating for fitness, especially among girls, and urged the players to inspire the youth across schools nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)