Gokulam Kerala Clinches Victory Over Mohammedan in Super Cup Showdown

Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 3-0 in the AIFF Super Cup Group C match. Albert Torras, Samuel Lyndoh, and Juan Carlos Rico scored for Gokulam, securing their first tournament victory and finishing third in the group. Mohammedan could not penetrate Gokulam's robust defense.

05-11-2025 21:47 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC players celebrating (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gokulam Kerala FC secured a commanding 3-0 win against Mohammedan Sporting Club in their final Group C match of the AIFF Super Cup at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Wednesday. The victory marks Gokulam's first win of the tournament, elevating them to third place in the group standings.

The match kicked off with Gokulam's Alfred Planas testing Mohammedan's keeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee early in the fourth minute with a challenging free-kick. Despite Mohammedan's attempts to counterattack, Gokulam's Albert Torras broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a deflected shot that set the pace for the encounter.

Gokulam's relentless offense continued into the second half, highlighted by Samuel Lyndoh's goal in the 49th minute following a precise cross from Akshunna Tyagi. Substitute Juan Carlos Rico cemented the victory with a late third goal, capitalizing on a saved attempt from Planas, concluding their campaign with a decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

