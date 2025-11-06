Phil Foden's Stellar Return Spices Up England Squad Debate

Phil Foden made a strong case for inclusion in England's squad with a standout performance, scoring twice in Manchester City's 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Foden's unique talent, as he excelled ahead of Thomas Tuchel's imminent squad announcement, potentially reinvigorating his international prospects.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's scoring spree continued with another goal, while Rodri's fitness remains a concern for City's upcoming clash against Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)