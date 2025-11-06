Left Menu

India's Women Cricketers Celebrate Historic World Cup Win with PM Modi

India's women's cricket team celebrated their landmark World Cup victory with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The team, now national heroes after defeating South Africa, discussed various topics with Modi, reflecting on their journey since 2017 and emphasizing unity, perseverance, and inspiration among girls in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's women's cricket team reflected on their extraordinary World Cup triumph against South Africa. The victory marked India's first-ever global title in women's cricket, achieved in Navi Mumbai.

The interaction, filled with light-hearted moments, touched upon the team's journey, highlighting their setbacks and perseverance over the years. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, player of the tournament Deepti Sharma, and other team members shared their experiences and motivations with Modi.

Modi praised the team's dedication and urged them to inspire future generations by sharing their experiences with schoolchildren. The discussion also covered personal topics, including tattoos and skincare, showcasing the camaraderie and spirit within the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

