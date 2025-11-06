India's Women Cricketers Celebrate Historic World Cup Win with PM Modi
India's women's cricket team celebrated their landmark World Cup victory with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The team, now national heroes after defeating South Africa, discussed various topics with Modi, reflecting on their journey since 2017 and emphasizing unity, perseverance, and inspiration among girls in India.
In a celebratory meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's women's cricket team reflected on their extraordinary World Cup triumph against South Africa. The victory marked India's first-ever global title in women's cricket, achieved in Navi Mumbai.
The interaction, filled with light-hearted moments, touched upon the team's journey, highlighting their setbacks and perseverance over the years. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, player of the tournament Deepti Sharma, and other team members shared their experiences and motivations with Modi.
Modi praised the team's dedication and urged them to inspire future generations by sharing their experiences with schoolchildren. The discussion also covered personal topics, including tattoos and skincare, showcasing the camaraderie and spirit within the squad.
