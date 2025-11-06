From Village Cricket to World Champion: The Rise of Kranti Goud

Kranti Goud, a rising star in Indian women's cricket, once unaware of the sport's existence, has charted a remarkable journey from a small village in Madhya Pradesh to becoming a World Cup champion.

The 22-year-old pace bowler played a crucial role in India's historic victory, taking nine wickets at an average of 18.55. Her three-wicket haul against Pakistan earned her the player of the match award, marking her rapid ascent in cricket.

Goud's journey, marked by tenacity and overcoming societal barriers, was honored with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her story embodies hope and achievement, inspiring young girls across the country.