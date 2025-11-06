Left Menu

New Faces on New Zealand Squad for Scotland Clash

Leicester Fainga’anuku is set to start at outside centre for New Zealand against Scotland, as Ardie Savea assumes captaincy. Three changes include Josh Lord and Wallace Sititi's inclusion, replacing injured players. History favors New Zealand, who hold an undefeated record against the Scots in test matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:34 IST
Leicester Fainga'anuku, stepping in as outside centre, headlines three changes in the New Zealand lineup for their faceoff against Scotland at Murrayfield. With captain Ardie Savea leading, the replacements are prompted by injuries to Jordie Barrett and Scott Barrett.

Quinn Tupaea has been repositioned to allow Fainga'anuku's inclusion, and Josh Lord takes over the lock position. Wallace Sititi will start in the back row, replacing Simon Parker. Among the new reserves, Sam Darry and Du'Plessis Kirifi provide additional support off the bench.

As New Zealand aims to maintain their perfect test record against the Scots, coach Scott Robertson underscores the challenge posed by the occasion celebrating 100 years of Murrayfield encounters. New Zealand's unchanged core includes Beauden Barrett at fly-half and Will Jordan as fullback.

