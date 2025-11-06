Left Menu

France Rugby's New Pairing Faces South Africa Test

France introduces a new halfback pairing of Nolann Le Garrec and Romain Ntamack for the upcoming test against South Africa. Without injured captain Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou takes over leadership. The team opts for a strategy anticipating a physical match, with notable changes in their lineup.

Updated: 06-11-2025 16:27 IST
France has announced a fresh halfback pairing with Nolann Le Garrec joining forces with Romain Ntamack for Saturday's test against South Africa at the Stade de France. This change comes as captain Antoine Dupont remains sidelined due to a knee ligament injury.

Coach Fabien Galthie commended South Africa as 'the best team in the world' while acknowledging the team's readiness to face the world champions—underlining the residual impact of the 2023 World Cup defeat. Ntamack, recognizing this impact, will direct the backline alongside Le Garrec, stepping in for Dupont.

With Dupont absent, Gael Fickou assumes captaincy. A 6–2 bench split hints at a game strategy for a physically demanding contest. Notably, number eight Gregory Alldritt is replaced by Mickael Guillard, who received accolades during the July tour. Starters include props Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne, noted for their performances on that tour.

