France Rugby's New Pairing Faces South Africa Test

France has announced a fresh halfback pairing with Nolann Le Garrec joining forces with Romain Ntamack for Saturday's test against South Africa at the Stade de France. This change comes as captain Antoine Dupont remains sidelined due to a knee ligament injury.

Coach Fabien Galthie commended South Africa as 'the best team in the world' while acknowledging the team's readiness to face the world champions—underlining the residual impact of the 2023 World Cup defeat. Ntamack, recognizing this impact, will direct the backline alongside Le Garrec, stepping in for Dupont.

With Dupont absent, Gael Fickou assumes captaincy. A 6–2 bench split hints at a game strategy for a physically demanding contest. Notably, number eight Gregory Alldritt is replaced by Mickael Guillard, who received accolades during the July tour. Starters include props Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne, noted for their performances on that tour.

