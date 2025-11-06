PM Modi Celebrates with Victorious Women Cricketers, Inspires Next Generation

In a grand gesture of honor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian Women's Cricket Team at his official residence following their historic first World Cup triumph on November 5. Commending their resilience, PM Modi acknowledged the team's impressive comeback after three consecutive defeats and extended his congratulations for overcoming social media criticism.

The meeting saw the cricket stars present a personalized jersey to PM Modi, with 'Namo 1' emblazoned on it. Also in attendance was Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas. The Prime Minister urged the athletes to inspire the younger generation by visiting schools across the country, fostering a lasting impact.

Further promoting national health, PM Modi encouraged the team to champion the Fit India Movement, particularly rallying women's participation. Head Coach Amol Muzumdar lauded the squad's contribution, notably mentioning Uma Chetry as the first player from the Northeast to represent India. Players shared experiences of trust, unity, and familial pride, embodying the spirit of their celebratory gathering.