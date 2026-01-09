Amit Shah Visits Rajasthan: Emphasizing Modern Policing and Youth Engagement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a two-day visit to Rajasthan today, marking his attendance at a significant event scheduled at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur. In preparation for Shah's visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma personally assessed the program venue and reviewed security arrangements, accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma.

At a press conference in Jaipur, DGP Rajeev Sharma unveiled the agenda of the state-level police conference and outlined Shah's itinerary. The conference, held at the Rajasthan Police Academy on January 8 and 9, gathered senior police officials statewide. Discussions centered on making policing more modern, accountable, and people-focused, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047 for a developed India.

Sharma added that, following directives from Chief Minister Sharma, students will visit police stations on January 12 to celebrate Youth Day. This initiative aims to familiarize youth with police operations and legal frameworks. During Shah's visit, he will distribute appointment letters to 10,000 new police constables, recognizing top candidates personally, while senior officers will distribute the remaining letters.

(With inputs from agencies.)