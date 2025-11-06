Left Menu

Thrilling ATP Finals Draw: Alcaraz and Djokovic Set for Intense Battle

Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in a challenging group at the ATP Finals. The tournament, featuring top players like Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, begins on Sunday. Round-robin play will determine the semifinalists, with the final scheduled for November 16. Alcaraz and Sinner compete for year-end No. 1 ranking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has been drawn alongside Novak Djokovic in a high-stakes group at the ATP Finals, which promises thrilling matches. Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, finds himself in another formidable group with Alexander Zverev.

The draw, revealed on Thursday, places Alcaraz and Djokovic in the Jimmy Connors group, which also includes Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, the Bjorn Borg group features Sinner, Zverev, and one remaining slot to be filled by either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti, who are contending fiercely for the spot this week.

As the tournament kicks off Sunday with round-robin play, the stakes are higher than ever. Alcaraz and Sinner are battling for the prestigious year-end No. 1 ranking, adding further excitement to the finals scheduled to conclude on November 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

