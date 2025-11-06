Elfyn Evans Eyes Historic World Rally Championship Victory in Japan

Elfyn Evans, current leader of the World Rally Championship, is poised to make history in Japan this weekend. A win here could not only mark his third consecutive victory in Japan but could also clinch his first championship title.

Hailing from Wales, Evans is just one of two British drivers vying for this top honor since the championship's inception in 1977. With a narrow lead of 13 points, the stakes are high against rivals like Finland's Kalle Rovanpera and France's Sebastien Ogier.

Evans faces a challenging four-day event set on the twisting asphalt of Toyota City's mountainous terrain. Both Rovanpera and Ogier pose significant competition, having dominated previous seasons. With conditions difficult due to rain and narrow margins for error, this weekend's rally promises intense and thrilling competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)