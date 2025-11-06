Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches Maiden ICC World Cup

In a landmark achievement, the Indian Women's Cricket Team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, celebrated their first ICC Women's World Cup victory after defeating South Africa in a thrilling final. Kaur, in a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, highlighted the team's unwavering resolve to keep the trophy in India.

Having fallen short in the finals in 2005 and 2017, India's decisive 52-run win was powered by stellar performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma. The victory is lauded as a significant uplifting moment for Indian sports, marking India's emergence among the elite cricketing nations like Australia, England, and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the team for their remarkable turnaround and grit, amidst previous setbacks. The BCCI's efforts in promoting women's cricket, including pay parity and the Women's Premier League, were acknowledged as vital in preparing the team for success. This win is a celebration for the entire nation and an inspiration for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)