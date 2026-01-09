Left Menu

President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Budget Session 2026, set from January 28 to April 2. The session divides into two phases with significant legislative activity anticipated. Concurrently, India plans to host the AI Impact Summit in February, with proposals presented to the government during the session.

Parliament building. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, announced on Friday that President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the convening of the Budget Session 2026 for both Houses of Parliament, commencing on January 28. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 13 and will reconvene on March 9 until April 2.

Rijiju took to social media platform X to state, "On the recommendation of the Govt. of India, President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance."

Coinciding with the Budget Session, India will host the AI Impact Summit in February in the national capital, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who previously co-chaired the World AI Summit in Paris. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey highlighted planned discussions on AI regulations during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

