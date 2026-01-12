Celebrating Unity and Tradition: President Murmu's Festive Greetings

In a gracious display of national unity, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens ahead of the upcoming festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, celebrating the rich agricultural traditions they symbolize.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu emphasized the importance of love and solidarity, urging society to work together towards a prosperous nation. She conveyed her heartfelt wishes for these celebrations to strengthen the communal spirit.

President Murmu saluted the relentless efforts of farmers who sustain the nation and highlighted the diverse cultural heritage these festivals represent. Her message extended globally, inviting Indians worldwide to partake in expressions of gratitude toward nature.

