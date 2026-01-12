Celebrating Unity and Tradition: President Murmu's Festive Greetings
President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, highlighting these festivals as symbols of agricultural tradition and national unity. She emphasizes love, solidarity, and gratitude toward farmers and mother nature, wishing prosperity for all citizens in India and abroad.
- Country:
- India
In a gracious display of national unity, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens ahead of the upcoming festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, celebrating the rich agricultural traditions they symbolize.
Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu emphasized the importance of love and solidarity, urging society to work together towards a prosperous nation. She conveyed her heartfelt wishes for these celebrations to strengthen the communal spirit.
President Murmu saluted the relentless efforts of farmers who sustain the nation and highlighted the diverse cultural heritage these festivals represent. Her message extended globally, inviting Indians worldwide to partake in expressions of gratitude toward nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pongal Festivities Unify Indian Migrant Workers in Singapore
Censored No More: 'Parasakthi' Sets Its Sights on Pongal
TN CM launches Pongal cash gift of Rs 3,000 with hampers to ration cardholders
Tamil Nadu Gears Up With 59,095 Buses for Pongal Festive Rush
TN CM launches Pongal cash gift of Rs 3,000 with hampers to ration cardholders