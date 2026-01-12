Left Menu

Celebrating Unity and Tradition: President Murmu's Festive Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, highlighting these festivals as symbols of agricultural tradition and national unity. She emphasizes love, solidarity, and gratitude toward farmers and mother nature, wishing prosperity for all citizens in India and abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a gracious display of national unity, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens ahead of the upcoming festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, celebrating the rich agricultural traditions they symbolize.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu emphasized the importance of love and solidarity, urging society to work together towards a prosperous nation. She conveyed her heartfelt wishes for these celebrations to strengthen the communal spirit.

President Murmu saluted the relentless efforts of farmers who sustain the nation and highlighted the diverse cultural heritage these festivals represent. Her message extended globally, inviting Indians worldwide to partake in expressions of gratitude toward nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

