Breaking Barriers: Sheetal Devi Joins Indian Junior Able-Bodied Archery Team
Para-archer Sheetal Devi, born without arms, has been selected for the Indian able-bodied junior archery team for the Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah. Sheetal's selection is a historic milestone as it marks the inclusion of a para-athlete in an able-bodied international competition, fulfilling her dream.
In a groundbreaking achievement, para-archer Sheetal Devi, who was born without arms, has been chosen to join the Indian able-bodied junior archery team for the upcoming Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah. This historic selection marks a significant milestone in Sheetal's career, as she becomes the first para-athlete to be included in an able-bodied international competition in India.
Expressing her joy, Sheetal stated on social media, "When I started competing, I had a small dream -- to one day compete alongside the able-bodied." Fueled by this determination, the bronze medalist from the 2024 Paris Paralympics drew inspiration from Turkey's Oznur Cure Girdi, who competes in both para and able-bodied events at the world level.
The 18-year-old Jammu and Kashmir native excelled at the national selection trials in Sonipat, where she placed third among over 60 competitors. Her impressive score of 703 points closely matched that of the top qualifier. Sheetal continues to train at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra, solidifying her legacy as a pioneer in para archery.
