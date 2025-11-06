Scotland's Rugby Revolution: A Historic Clash at Murrayfield

Scotland's rugby team is set for a historic face-off against the New Zealand All Blacks this Saturday at Murrayfield, marking a century of games at the iconic stadium. Despite outperforming the United States last weekend, Scotland has made several adjustments to take on the formidable New Zealanders.

Key players like Kyle Steyn, Darcy Graham, and Blair Kinghorn will lead the backline, while the experienced Finn Russell and Ben White take charge in the halves. The anticipated battle between Sione Tuipulotu and his New Zealand adversary Leicester Fainga'anuku is expected to be a highlight.

New Zealand has historically dominated this matchup, winning 30 out of 32 games. However, Scotland aims to change the narrative by securing their first-ever victory against the All Blacks during this Autumn International fixture.

