Sailing Icons Triumph: Dalin's Battle and Mettraux's Record-Breaking Feat Shine

French sailor Charlie Dalin and Swiss record-breaker Justine Mettraux were honored at the Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards. Dalin overcame a cancer diagnosis to win the Vendee Globe, while Mettraux set a new record. Youth sailors from Greece and Spain received accolades for their achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:21 IST
World Sailing has recognized outstanding achievements in offshore sailing, awarding French athlete Charlie Dalin and Swiss record-setter Justine Mettraux at its prestigious Rolex World Sailor of the Year event held in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

Dalin, a cancer survivor, secured the male title following his all-conquering victory in the 2024-2025 Vendee Globe. Aboard Macif Sante Prevoyance, he completed the solo, non-stop circumnavigation in a record-breaking 64 days while managing a gastrointestinal stromal tumor diagnosis. Mettraux made history in the same race, finishing as the top international and female competitor, solidifying her record for the fastest single-handed, non-stop, monohull circumnavigation by a woman.

New Zealand's consistent excellence earned them the Team of the Year Award after their America's Cup triumph in Barcelona in 2024. Youth talents, 13-year-old Nikolaos Pappas from Greece and debutant Marta Cardona from Spain, were celebrated for their impressive performances. Lastly, the 11th Hour Racing Impact Award went to the LIFE Recreation ReMEDIES Project, highlighting efforts to protect vital marine environments in southern England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

