Delhi Capitals Reshape Squad Ahead of WPL Mega Auction

Delhi Capitals have announced player retentions ahead of the Women's Premier League mega auction, releasing key figures including former captain Meg Lanning. The move aims to build a robust team with retained players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, alongside the introduction of promising talents, ensuring ongoing competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:46 IST
Meg Lanning in action for DC (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic shuffle before the Women's Premier League (WPL) mega auction, the Delhi Capitals have decided to retain a core group of players while making the bold choice to release former captain and experienced Australian batter, Meg Lanning. Lanning, who led the Capitals to three consecutive finals, leaves the franchise without having secured a championship win.

The Capitals have retained Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad. On the departing list, alongside Lanning, are names like Alice Capsey and Radha Yadav. Jemimah and Shafali notably contributed to India's recent World Cup victory, evidencing their critical role in the team's strategy.

Co-owner Parth Jindal acknowledged the complexity of player releases despite the team's success, emphasizing a forward-looking approach with the retained five forming the squad's backbone. Chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi reflected on the team's consistent finals appearances, stressing continued talent nurturance. Head Coach Jonathan Batty expressed satisfaction with the retained players while anticipating an exciting mega auction as Delhi Capitals aim for their first title.

