N'Golo Kanté's Comeback: France's Secret Weapon for World Cup Qualifiers

World Cup winner N'Golo Kanté, known for his relentless midfield presence, has been recalled by the French national football team for their crucial qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Having last played for France in a goalless draw with Israel last November, Kanté has been lauded by coach Didier Deschamps, who emphasized his pivotal role in the team. France, leading in Europe Group D, aims to clinch World Cup qualification with a victory over Ukraine on November 13.

Despite injuries to key forwards such as PSG's Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé, Deschamps remains confident in his squad's attacking depth, featuring stars like Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé.

(With inputs from agencies.)