Ajax Amsterdam Sacks Coach John Heitinga amid Chaotic Season Start

Ajax Amsterdam has relieved John Heitinga of his coaching duties following a series of disappointing performances, notably four consecutive defeats in the Champions League. The decision was announced by the club on Thursday, with Fred Grim stepping in as interim coach.

Despite winning five out of 11 Eredivisie matches, Ajax finds itself in a tough spot, placed at the bottom of the Champions League rankings. Technical director Alex Kroes expressed his disappointment with the team's performance, stating that the lack of progress necessitated Heitinga's departure.

The club is now looking for a new permanent head coach, hoping to make an appointment soon, while Heitinga's brief tenure marks another chapter in his association with Ajax, which includes his previous roles both as a player and a caretaker manager.

