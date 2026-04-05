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PSV Eindhoven Celebrates Historic Third Consecutive Eredivisie Title

PSV Eindhoven clinched their third consecutive Dutch Eredivisie title as Feyenoord drew goalless at Volendam, granting PSV an unassailable lead. Celebrations erupted in Eindhoven after the team's triumph was confirmed. PSV holds 27 league titles, second only to Ajax. A trophy ceremony is scheduled at Philips Stadion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:49 IST
PSV Eindhoven Celebrates Historic Third Consecutive Eredivisie Title
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PSV Eindhoven were crowned Dutch champions on Sunday, setting off jubilant celebrations in the city after their nearest challengers, Feyenoord, could only manage a draw at Volendam.

The goalless result left PSV, who had earlier triumphed 4-3 against Utrecht, with a commanding 17-point lead in the Eredivisie standings.

This marks PSV's third consecutive league victory, their 27th overall, as they continue to be a dominant force in Dutch football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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