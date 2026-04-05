PSV Eindhoven Celebrates Historic Third Consecutive Eredivisie Title

PSV Eindhoven were crowned Dutch champions on Sunday, setting off jubilant celebrations in the city after their nearest challengers, Feyenoord, could only manage a draw at Volendam.

The goalless result left PSV, who had earlier triumphed 4-3 against Utrecht, with a commanding 17-point lead in the Eredivisie standings.

This marks PSV's third consecutive league victory, their 27th overall, as they continue to be a dominant force in Dutch football.

(With inputs from agencies.)