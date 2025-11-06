Left Menu

Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Moutai Singapore Open's Thrilling First Round

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar showcased an impressive start at the Moutai Singapore Open, clinching T10 after round one with a 5-under 67 score. Leading the pack, South Korea's Jeunghun Wang topped the leaderboard with an 8-under 64 in a high-scoring day at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Gaganjeet Bhullar (Photo: LIV Golf). Image Credit: ANI

Gaganjeet Bhullar of India made a remarkable impact on the opening day of the Moutai Singapore Open, securing T10 with a notable 5-under 67. The event, held at the Singapore Island Country Club, witnessed Bhullar balancing seven birdies against two bogeys, placing him just three shots behind leader Jeunghun Wang of South Korea.

Wang, who delivered an outstanding 8-under 64, leads the tournament after the first round, in what has been a high-scoring day. The Singapore Open was resurrected at this venue for the first time in 25 years, drawing attention with Wang's prominent return. His performance came close to perfection with nine birdies and just a single dropped shot, putting him ahead by one stroke from competitors like Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and others.

Meanwhile, other prominent figures such as Dominic Foos and Americans Micah Shin and Ollie Schniederjans trailed closely behind, finishing with 66s. The tournament also spotlighted Bhullar's compatriots, Ajeetesh Sandhu and SSP Chawrasia, who ended the day with scores of 70. Among locals, young amateur Troy Storm impressed with a round of 67, maintaining the edge as the highest-ranked local player.

