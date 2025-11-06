Chapman and Spinners Shine as New Zealand Level Series in Thriller

In a thrilling contest at Eden Park, New Zealand edged out West Indies by three runs in the second T20I, leveling the series 1-1. Mark Chapman was the star for the Kiwis, bludgeoning a rapid 78 off 28 balls, catapulting the hosts to a formidable 207/5.

Despite a valiant chase by West Indies, spearheaded by Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell's late fireworks, New Zealand's spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi delivered crucial blows. Each notched three wickets, stifling the opposition and turning the tide in their favor during the tense chase.

The game swung in West Indies' grasp in the final moments, but Kyle Jamieson's calm under pressure saw him remove Powell and save a crucial boundary to ensure New Zealand clinched a nail-biting victory, drawing the series level in front of a packed Eden Park crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)