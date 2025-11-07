Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Sports: Himachal's Push for Rural Games

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the importance of promoting ancient sports among the youth to enhance rural sports. Speaking at the 36th Vainami Dangal, he promised necessary facilities for athletes and announced a Rs 5 lakh grant to support rural sports initiatives.

Addressing a large crowd at the 36th Vainami Dangal in Jakkhewal, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the importance of ancient sports in rural areas.

Agnihotri committed to providing facilities for rural athletes, ensuring that the youth's energy is positively channeled.

The event, a major annual competition with 200 notable wrestlers in attendance, concluded with Agnihotri announcing a Rs 5 lakh grant for rural sports development.

