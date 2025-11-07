Soorma Hockey Club Revamps Leadership with Olympian Coaches

Soorma Hockey Club, on Friday, unveiled a major shake-up in its coaching lineup by bringing in Olympian Philippe Goldberg from Belgium as the new Head Coach of the Men's Team ahead of the second season of the Hockey India League. He will be joined by Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner from Argentina, who has been appointed the Analytical Coach. Current Head Coach Jeroen Baart is set to transition to an Advisor role, focusing on team strategy and technical planning, as stated in a press release by the club.

After an impressive debut that saw Soorma Hockey Club secure third place in the league, they have retained most of their key players. The squad is further strengthened by young talent Jeetpal and the seasoned Akashdeep Singh, whose attacking prowess promises to elevate the team's performance. Divyanshu Singh, CEO of JSW Sports, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions, highlighting the world-class expertise and shared passion Philippe and Ignacio bring to the club.

Arjun Halappa, Technical Director at Soorma Hockey Club, emphasized the significance of their new coaches. Philippe's experience with structured hockey teams complements the club's philosophy, while Ignacio's analytical insights are set to enhance match preparation and tactical strategies. Together, the duo is poised to take Soorma Hockey Club to new heights, leveraging Goldberg's European coaching success and Bergner's analytical prowess from his tenure with Argentina's national teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)