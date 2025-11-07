Left Menu

Agnelli Family Firmly Backs Juventus Amidst Tether Stake Acquisition

The Agnelli family, through their holding company Exor, intends to maintain its majority stake in Juventus, with CEO John Elkann emphasizing a commitment to the club despite Tether's acquisition of a significant stake. Elkann signals openness to collaborating with new investors and supports Juventus' new management.

The Agnelli family, known for its deep-rooted ties with Juventus, is standing firm in its decision not to sell its controlling shares in the club. John Elkann, the CEO of Exor, confirmed the family's continuing commitment despite the cryptocurrency group Tether's recent acquisition of a major stake.

Tether, having amassed over a 10% share, has proposed new board members to help steer Juventus. Elkann expressed a willingness to collaborate with Tether and welcomed constructive ideas for the club's future. Currently, Exor retains approximately 65% ownership, positioning it as the largest shareholder.

Juventus, historically successful but recently struggling on the field, has appointed Luciano Spalletti as the new coach. Elkann noted the importance of balancing sporting success with financial discipline, having invested significant capital into the club over the past years.

