Maharashtra Felicitates World Cup-Winning Cricketers Amid Historic Triumph

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis recognized cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, granting them Rs 2.25 crore each for their World Cup win. This victory by the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, marked a notable achievement, inspiring young girls in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartwarming ceremony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the achievements of cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, bestowing upon them a cash reward of Rs 2.25 crore each. The event, held at 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, hailed the trio as the 'pride of Maharashtra'.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of this victory in the women's 50-over World Cup, where the Indian team triumphed over South Africa to claim their maiden global title. Fadnavis lauded Jemimah's pivotal century in the semifinal and praised the team for showcasing exemplary teamwork.

Attendees included Cricket team's coach Amol Muzumdar, who received Rs 22.5 lakh, and support staff awarded Rs 11 lakh each. Smriti Mandhana expressed gratitude for the support received, while other speakers noted the victory's role in uplifting the sport's profile and inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

