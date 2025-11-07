Maharashtra Felicitates World Cup-Winning Cricketers Amid Historic Triumph

In a heartwarming ceremony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the achievements of cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, bestowing upon them a cash reward of Rs 2.25 crore each. The event, held at 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, hailed the trio as the 'pride of Maharashtra'.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of this victory in the women's 50-over World Cup, where the Indian team triumphed over South Africa to claim their maiden global title. Fadnavis lauded Jemimah's pivotal century in the semifinal and praised the team for showcasing exemplary teamwork.

Attendees included Cricket team's coach Amol Muzumdar, who received Rs 22.5 lakh, and support staff awarded Rs 11 lakh each. Smriti Mandhana expressed gratitude for the support received, while other speakers noted the victory's role in uplifting the sport's profile and inspiring future generations.

