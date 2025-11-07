Leny Yoro: Manchester United's Redemption at Spurs

For Leny Yoro and his teammates, the Manchester United clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is more than a Premier League fixture—it's an opportunity for redemption. Last season's Europa League final loss to Spurs, culminating in a 1-0 defeat in Bilbao, denied United a Champions League berth and marked their Premier League nadir.

Yoro, a promising 19-year-old center-back, acknowledges the final was a bitter experience but insists it provided a silver lining. The lighter schedule allowed United crucial training time to address last year's shortcomings. Now unbeaten in four games, United sits eighth in the Premier League, just two points behind second-place Manchester City.

Yoro highlights the positive shifts under manager Ruben Amorim, who has implemented tactical adjustments and fostered a more unified team culture. This season, an extra emphasis on defense is evident, with Yoro playing a pivotal role in empowering attack-minded teammates. The young defender is resolute in guiding United back to European competitions, a necessity for the club's stature.

