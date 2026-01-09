Antoine Semenyo Joins Manchester City: A Strategic Boost to Premier League Ambitions

Manchester City has secured the signing of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for a reported £65 million, following keen interest from other Premier League teams.

Semenyo, 26, stands as the league's third-highest scorer, further strengthening City's offensive lineup featuring stars like Erling Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola highlighted Semenyo's versatility and praised his decision to join, citing City's need for reinforcement in the forward positions to maintain their competitive edge.