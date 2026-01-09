Left Menu

Antoine Semenyo Joins Manchester City: A Strategic Boost to Premier League Ambitions

Manchester City has signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £65 million, bolstering their attack as the Premier League's third-highest scorer. Semenyo, admired for his versatility, joins a star-studded lineup including Erling Haaland. His recent performances have made him a hot commodity among top clubs.

Manchester City has secured the signing of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for a reported £65 million, following keen interest from other Premier League teams.

Semenyo, 26, stands as the league's third-highest scorer, further strengthening City's offensive lineup featuring stars like Erling Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola highlighted Semenyo's versatility and praised his decision to join, citing City's need for reinforcement in the forward positions to maintain their competitive edge.

