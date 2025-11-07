Thrilling Wins and Rain-Interrupted Matches Highlight Hong Kong Sixes

In an exciting showdown at the Hong Kong Sixes, India triumphantly edged out Pakistan by just two runs in a thrilling encounter that was ultimately decided by the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method due to rain. Former cricketer Robin Uthappa delivered a stellar 28 off 11 balls, while Bharat Chipli added a brisk 24, guiding India to a competitive 86/4 in their allotted six overs. Stuart Binny's economic bowling, conceding only seven runs and claiming a wicket, was pivotal to India's narrow victory.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Australia showcased profound dominance in Pool B, as they cruised to a commanding 10-wicket win over the UAE, chasing a target of 88 in merely three overs. Their victory was spearheaded by Jack Wood with a scorching 55 from just 11 deliveries, complemented by Nick Hobson's unbeaten 26. Afghanistan, continuing their fiery form in Pool A, dispatched South Africa by 49 runs, marking their second win of the tournament.

Bangladesh also emerged victorious in Pool D, securing a 14-run win over Sri Lanka. Akbar Ali's top-notch 32 off nine balls set the tone, while Mosaddek Hossain's impressive 3/20 sealed the win, restricting Sri Lanka to 61/6. Meanwhile, the anticipated clash between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain, adding unpredictability to this high-octane tournament.