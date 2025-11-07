Left Menu

India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Team India clinched their maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophy in 2025, marking a new era for women's sports in India. JioHotstar witnessed record-breaking viewership, reflecting the rise of digital sports consumption. The tournament's success signals the increasing prominence and celebration of women's cricket in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:27 IST
India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Team India etched their name in history by clinching their first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophy in 2025. This historic victory was not just a win on the field but also marked a significant stride for women's sports in India.

The tournament shattered viewership records, with JioHotstar reporting a massive 185 million users tuning into the final, comparable to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Final. Overall, the event reached 446 million viewers, highlighting a growing enthusiasm for women's cricket that has surpassed previous milestones.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team set another record with a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers. This victory makes them the first Asian team to win the event, further energizing the nation's support for women's cricket. The rise in digital, large-screen viewership underlines a shift in how sports fans engage with the game. Ishan Chatterjee, CEO of JioStar, emphasized this as a pivotal moment for women's cricket, inspiring new fans, athletes, and brands to support the sport's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging Continents: India-New Zealand Business Forum Sparks Economic Collaboration

Bridging Continents: India-New Zealand Business Forum Sparks Economic Collab...

 New Zealand
2
Alpine's Bold Move: Franco Colapinto Retains His Seat for 2026

Alpine's Bold Move: Franco Colapinto Retains His Seat for 2026

 Global
3
High Court Challenges Delay on MLA Disqualification Decision

High Court Challenges Delay on MLA Disqualification Decision

 India
4
Delhi Police Nab Four in Robbery: Cash and Car Recovered

Delhi Police Nab Four in Robbery: Cash and Car Recovered

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025