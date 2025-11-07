India's Historic Triumph at ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

In a landmark achievement, Team India etched their name in history by clinching their first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophy in 2025. This historic victory was not just a win on the field but also marked a significant stride for women's sports in India.

The tournament shattered viewership records, with JioHotstar reporting a massive 185 million users tuning into the final, comparable to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Final. Overall, the event reached 446 million viewers, highlighting a growing enthusiasm for women's cricket that has surpassed previous milestones.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team set another record with a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers. This victory makes them the first Asian team to win the event, further energizing the nation's support for women's cricket. The rise in digital, large-screen viewership underlines a shift in how sports fans engage with the game. Ishan Chatterjee, CEO of JioStar, emphasized this as a pivotal moment for women's cricket, inspiring new fans, athletes, and brands to support the sport's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)