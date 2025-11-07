Left Menu

Tuchel Keeps World Cup Dreams Alive: Squad Prospects Remain Open

England head coach Thomas Tuchel emphasizes that opportunities remain for players to join the World Cup squad despite exclusions. Key players returned for upcoming qualifiers, but the final selection in May allows openings due to possible injuries and performances. March's camp is pivotal for assessing all available talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:50 IST
Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has offered hope to players aspiring to make his World Cup squad, noting that opportunities remain open despite recent exclusions. On Friday, Tuchel welcomed back Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to his 25-man squad for crucial qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

However, several players, including Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold, face disappointment as they were left out, and the approaching World Cup selection in May underscores the urgency. Tuchel maintains that while his current squad reflects a 'settled mind,' he is open to changes pending performance reviews and potential injuries.

Tuchel highlighted the significance of upcoming camps in March for monitoring all candidates on the long list. England's friendly matches in March remain to be confirmed, as Tuchel assesses his options and keeps pathways open for emerging talents to stake their claim for a World Cup role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

