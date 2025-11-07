N Shree Charani: A Cricketing Triumph

Indian women's cricket team member N Shree Charani expressed gratitude towards senior players, emphasizing their crucial role in India's recent success at the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup.

Speaking at the Mangalagiri stadium, she highlighted the Andhra Cricket Association's support, which propelled her to the national team.

Charani shared her journey from playing cricket in the streets under her uncle's guidance to the grandeur of lifting the World Cup trophy, appreciating the unseen efforts of former players that paved the way for current successes.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu commended her achievements, announcing a Rs 2.5 crore cash prize and a residential plot in Kadapa, along with a Group-I rank job, honoring her significant contribution to the team's victory.