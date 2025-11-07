Ravi Shastri Questions Omission of Bartlett From Ashes Squad Amid Strong Performance

Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri has voiced reservations about Australia's decision to overlook fast bowler Xavier Bartlett for the Ashes squad, notably for the first Test against England in Perth. While announcing the squad, Australia left Bartlett out, despite his standout performance in the recent limited-overs series against India.

Bartlett showcased his skills with notable dismissals, including that of Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. In the Adelaide ODI, Bartlett secured three wickets, highlighting his ability to make significant impacts, an omission Shastri finds surprising given Bartlett's consistent form and a track record boasting 94 wickets in 28 first-class matches.

As England gears up for the series, Shastri noted that the exclusion of Pat Cummins due to injury could give England a fighting chance, provided their bowlers remain fit throughout the initial Tests. Australia's strategy will be crucial on Perth's challenging surface, as England seeks a victory to gain an early edge in the series.

