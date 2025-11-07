Asia's Golfing Elite Shine at Singapore Open Amidst Tough Competition

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu has made the cut at the Singapore Open, notching a total score of five-under 139 after shooting a three-under 69 on Friday, a follow-up to his first-round 70.

Despite a strong start on the back nine with three birdies, Sandhu settled for a T50 finish midway through the USD two million event at the Singapore Island Country Club.

In contrast, fellow Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Viraj Madappa narrowly missed the cut, finishing at three-under 141.

Korea's Soomin Lee emerged as the leader at the halfway point with a stunning eight-under-par 64, positioning himself two shots ahead of a competitive pack of ten players.

The tournament, making its return after a hiatus since 2022, is a critical stop in The International Series, which serves as a gateway to the prestigious LIV Golf League. Notably, Scott Vincent and Kazuki Higa, key figures in the series rankings, failed to progress, creating opportunities for other contenders.