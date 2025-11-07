Wales Coach Contemplates Rees-Zammit's Surge from Bench against Argentina

Wales coach Steve Tandy is facing a strategic decision ahead of the match against Argentina, as he contemplates whether to include Louis Rees-Zammit in the starting lineup or utilize his talents from the bench. Despite being tempted to start the returning 24-year-old, Tandy is confident in Rees-Zammit's capacity to make a significant impact during Sunday's test in Cardiff.

Rees-Zammit, a former British & Irish Lion and NFL aspirant, has rejoined rugby with the Bristol Bears but has missed crucial games due to injury. His remarkable speed and enhanced power post-NFL trial make him a valuable asset. However, Tandy opts to start with Tommy Rogers and Josh Adams, citing their match fitness and excellent training performances.

The November internationals at the Principality Stadium will see Adams and Rogers taking the wings for the Welsh team. Bringing Rees-Zammit into the game from the bench is viewed as a major opportunity to influence the match's outcome positively. Tandy, reflecting on his transition from aspiring player to coach, emphasizes the importance of guiding players to fulfill their potential and achieve their dreams on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)