ICC Expands Women's World Cup, Pioneers New Era in Global Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced an expansion of the Women's World Cup to feature ten teams in its next edition, following the successful tournament hosted in India. This year's edition marked India's first triumph in the competition and was a leap forward in the global profile of women's cricket.

With nearly 300,000 fans attending in stadia and record-breaking viewership of 500 million in India alone, the 2025 tournament was a milestone. The ICC Board has approved future expansions, strategic initiatives aiming at further growth, and has welcomed new members to the Women's Cricket Committee.

As cricket aims to cement its place in the global sporting arena, it is set to feature in multiple multisport events like the Asian Games and PanAm Games. The ICC is also exploring digital opportunities, launching a project to enhance fan engagement, and boosting funding for regional programs, including a focus on the U.S. cricket scene amidst ongoing Olympic preparations. (ANI)