Elena Rybakina's Stellar Serve Powers Her to WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina reached her first-ever WTA Finals title match with a thrilling comeback victory over Jessica Pegula. Rybakina, utilizing her powerful serve, won the three-set semifinal match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka prepares to face off against Amanda Anisimova in the second semifinal, a replay of their U.S. Open encounter.

In her impressive run, Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, has dominated all four matches this week and delivered 15 aces against Pegula, showcasing her prowess on the court.

