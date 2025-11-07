Elena Rybakina's Stellar Serve Powers Her to WTA Finals
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina advances to the WTA Finals title match by defeating Jessica Pegula with powerful serves. This marks her first title match appearance here, winning all matches this week. Rybakina hit 15 aces to secure her victory, making a strong comeback in a three-set battle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:43 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Elena Rybakina reached her first-ever WTA Finals title match with a thrilling comeback victory over Jessica Pegula. Rybakina, utilizing her powerful serve, won the three-set semifinal match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Meanwhile, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka prepares to face off against Amanda Anisimova in the second semifinal, a replay of their U.S. Open encounter.
In her impressive run, Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, has dominated all four matches this week and delivered 15 aces against Pegula, showcasing her prowess on the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement