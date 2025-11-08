Left Menu

Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

Lando Norris secured pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint race, bolstering his lead in the Formula One championship. He leads teammate Oscar Piastri by a point, with rain expected on race day. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli starts second, while Max Verstappen ends a disappointing sixth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 01:29 IST
Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead
Lando Norris

Lando Norris is in prime position to extend his Formula One championship lead after securing pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint race. The McLaren driver, leading the standings by a single point over teammate Oscar Piastri, conquered the qualifying session on Friday.

Mercedes' Italian rookie, Kimi Antonelli, will join Norris on the front row for Saturday's race at Interlagos. The sprint race, offering eight points to the winner, adds crucial weight to the championship standings as rain looms over the Saturday forecast.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen faces challenges as he qualified sixth, expressing dissatisfaction with his car's performance. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton also struggled, failing to make the top-10 shootout and qualifying 11th after being called to the stewards for yellow flag infringement.

TRENDING

1
Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

 Global
2
The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

 United States
3
Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

 Global
4
Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025