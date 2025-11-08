Left Menu

Lando Norris Leads the Charge at Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint

Lando Norris grabs pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, leading the driver standings by one point over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. With expectations high and rain forecasted, the competition remains fierce as rivals Red Bull's Max Verstappen lurks in sixth place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:09 IST
Lando Norris Leads the Charge at Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has strengthened his position in the Formula 1 standings by securing pole position for the sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which is set to take place on Saturday.

Norris, coming off a recent victory in Mexico, leads the standings by a narrow one-point margin over fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. In the qualifying session, Piastri secured third, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start in sixth position.

With rain expected over the weekend, teams are preparing for a challenging race. McLaren's team principal, Andrea Stella, expressed confidence, saying, "We have what is needed... a fast car, two fast drivers, a team that is prepared and determined."

TRENDING

1
CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

 India
2
Late Drama: Oyarzabal's Penalty Rescues Sociedad

Late Drama: Oyarzabal's Penalty Rescues Sociedad

 Spain
3
Inferno at Rithala: Tragedy Strikes Shanty Town

Inferno at Rithala: Tragedy Strikes Shanty Town

 India
4
(Eds: Changes Varanasi to Uttar Pradesh) Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to state's economy: PM Modi.

(Eds: Changes Varanasi to Uttar Pradesh) Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025