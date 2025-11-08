Lando Norris Leads the Charge at Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint

Lando Norris has strengthened his position in the Formula 1 standings by securing pole position for the sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which is set to take place on Saturday.

Norris, coming off a recent victory in Mexico, leads the standings by a narrow one-point margin over fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. In the qualifying session, Piastri secured third, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start in sixth position.

With rain expected over the weekend, teams are preparing for a challenging race. McLaren's team principal, Andrea Stella, expressed confidence, saying, "We have what is needed... a fast car, two fast drivers, a team that is prepared and determined."