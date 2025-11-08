Left Menu

Rugby-Slow starting Ireland pull away to beat Japan 41-10

Ireland started slowly before pulling away to beat Japan 41-10 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday with a strong second half easing some concerns about their recent form ahead of tougher challenges to come against Australia and South Africa.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:17 IST
Rugby-Slow starting Ireland pull away to beat Japan 41-10
  Ireland
  • Ireland

Ireland started slowly before pulling away to beat Japan 41-10 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday with a strong second half easing some concerns about their recent form ahead of tougher challenges to come against Australia and South Africa. The hosts led throughout with their first 10 points all coming from flyhalf Jack Crowley, a penalty, try and conversion - the latter pair shortly after a yellow card for Japan centre Charlie Lawrence blunted the visitors' encouraging start.

Ireland welcomed back captain Caelan Doris but it was one of the handful of fringe players given a chance - flanker Nick Timoney - who added a second try before Japan deservedly cut the deficit to 17-10 just before halftime. While winger Jacob Stockdale was sent to the sin bin at the end of the half, Ireland were far better in the second period with tries from Andrew Porter, replacements Gus McCarthy and Paddy McCarthy plus wing Tommy O'Brien overwhelming Japan.

