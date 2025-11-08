Motorcycling-Alex Marquez battles past Acosta to claim sprint win at Portuguese GP

Alex Marquez powered from fifth on the grid to win a thrilling Portuguese Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, denying KTM's Pedro Acosta his maiden victory after a wheel-to-wheel battle that lasted until the chequered flag. The Gresini Racing rider, who has already wrapped up the championship runner-up spot behind brother Marc, engaged in a captivating duel with the 21-year-old Spaniard that saw the pair swap positions multiple times.

For Acosta, it was a bitter pill to swallow as what appeared to be his best opportunity yet to reach the top step of the podium slipped through his fingers, leaving him to settle for second place. Pole sitter Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia salvaged third to improve his chances of finishing third overall in the championship and the Italian now sits 10 points clear of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who finished eighth.

