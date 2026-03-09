Left Menu

Assam's Historic DBT Initiative: Empowerment on March 10

The Assam government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, plans a significant direct benefit transfer on March 10, granting Rs 3600 crore to 40 lakh women under the 'Orunodoi' scheme, ahead of assembly polls. The Chief Minister's extensive yatra further boosts support and strengthens BJP's position.

Assam's Historic DBT Initiative: Empowerment on March 10
Representative image (Photo/ANI).
  Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam is set to bolster its voter base by transferring a substantial Rs 3600 crore to the bank accounts of 40 lakh women beneficiaries under the 'Orunodoi' scheme. This direct benefit transfer, scheduled for March 10, aims to support women's empowerment ahead of the assembly elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the significance of this initiative, marking it as the largest single-day direct benefit transfer in the state's history. Under the Orunodoi scheme, each beneficiary is entitled to a monthly sum of Rs 1250, now consolidated to Rs 9000 for four months.

The announcement coincided with the conclusion of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra,' which witnessed enthusiastic public participation across Assam. The yatra traversed over 25 constituencies and covered 800 kilometers, further solidifying support for the BJP. Leaders, including MP Dilip Saikia, rallied alongside the Chief Minister, demonstrating the party's organizational strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

